Goldman says tax legislation to decrease fourth quarter earnings by US$5 billion

REUTERS: Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Friday said the tax legislation will result in a decrease of about US$5 billion in its fourth-quarter earnings.

Around two-thirds of the US$5 billion decrease in earnings is due to repatriation tax, Goldman said in a statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

