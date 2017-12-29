Goldman says tax legislation to decrease fourth quarter earnings by US$5 billion
Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Friday said the tax legislation will result in a decrease of about US$5 billion in its fourth-quarter earnings.
REUTERS: Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Friday said the tax legislation will result in a decrease of about US$5 billion in its fourth-quarter earnings.
Around two-thirds of the US$5 billion decrease in earnings is due to repatriation tax, Goldman said in a statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)