GoPro expects to post adjusted profit in third-quarter

REUTERS: Wearable camera maker GoPro Inc said on Thursday it expects to be profitable on an adjusted basis in the third quarter.

The company said it expects current-quarter revenue to be at the high end of its forecast of US$290 million-US$310 million, driven by the strong demand for Hero 6 and the Fusion 360 action-cameras.

However, GoPro said it expects to post a third-quarter loss on a GAAP basis, or before excluding one-time or special items.

