Halliburton profit tops estimates on strong North America demand

Halliburton Co reported a rise in third-quarter profit as the oilfield services company benefited from strong drilling activity in North America, its biggest geography by sales.

The rig count in the United States, an early indicator of future output, stood at 743 for the year, the lowest since June, but still much higher than last year's 432 as activity increased in anticipation of higher crude prices.

Halliburton said revenue from North America surged 91 percent to US$3.16 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30, due to a "strengthening of market conditions" in the region.

Total revenue rose 42 percent to US$5.44 billion.

Net profit attributable to Halliburton rose to US$365 million, or 42 cents per share, in the quarter, from US$6 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Halliburton said in the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2016, which included its third quarter a year ago, it recorded a US$3.5 billion charge after terminating a proposed deal to acquire Baker Hughes .

Analysts on average were expecting Halliburton to earn a profit of 37 cents per share in the latest quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Halliburton's shares were up 1.08 percent in thin premarket trading on Monday.

