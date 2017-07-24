Halliburton sees North America rig count flattening, shares down

Halliburton Co swung to a quarterly profit and handily beat analysts' expectations on higher demand in North America, sending the world's No.3 oilfield services provider's shares up 2.5 percent.

Oilfield services providers such as Halliburton have been helped by a boom in North American drilling even though oil has stayed below US$50.

U.S. rig count rose to 764 in the week ending July 21, compared with 371 rigs in the same week a year ago.

"Today, rig count growth is showing signs of plateauing, and customers are tapping the brakes," said Dave Lesar, Executive Chairman. "This tapping of the brakes is happening all over the place in North America."

Earlier this month, senior vice president for global business development and marketing at Halliburton, Mark Richard, told Reuters the U.S. shale drilling boom is likely to ease next year as demand on the industry's service sector is unsustainable.

Richard expected rig count to rise to 1,000 by the end of the year, but not beyond that.

On Monday, Halliburton swung to a quarterly profit and handily beat analysts' expectations on higher demand in North America, sending the world's No.3 oilfield services provider's shares up 2.5 percent.

The company's revenue from North America surged 83 percent to US$2.77 billion in the second quarter, due to increased demand for pumping and well-construction services in the region.

Halliburton said margins in its biggest market by sales grew "into double digits" in the quarter and CEO Jeff Miller expected margins from the region to improve.

The commentary on margins is crucial as Wall Street was already expecting oilfield services companies to beat last year's weak results.

Net profit attributable to Halliburton was US$28 million, or 3 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of US$3.21 billion, or US$3.73 per share, a year earlier.

The year-ago quarter included a US$3.5 billion charge related to the termination of the Baker Hughes deal.

Halliburton's revenue rose 29 percent to US$4.96 billion, marking the company's second straight quarter of increase, after seven quarters of double-digit percentage declines.

Excluding items, the company earned 27 cents per share in the reported quarter, while analysts expected a profit of 18 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Halliburton's shares were down at US$42.85 in early trading on Monday. Those of bigger rivals Schlumberger and GE's Baker Hughes were also lower.

(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Liz Hampton in Houston; Editing by Arun Koyyur)