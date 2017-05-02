Hilton's revenue jumps 25 percent

Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc reported a 25.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as more people booked its rooms at higher prices.

REUTERS: Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc reported a 25.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as more people booked its rooms at higher prices.

Net income attributable to Hilton stockholders was US$74 million, or 22 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March. 31. The company reported net income of US$309 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 38 cents per share in the first quarter.

Revenue rose to US$2.16 billion from US$1.73 billion.

(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)