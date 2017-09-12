Home Capital shareholders vote against Buffett lifting stake

Home Capital's shareholders on Wednesday rejected a proposal for Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to raise its stake in the company, voting against the board's recommendation.

TORONTO: Home Capital's shareholders on Wednesday rejected a proposal for Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to raise its stake in the company, voting against the board's recommendation.

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) last month recommended shareholders vote against the proposal, which would have seen Berkshire Hathaway increase its shareholding from 20 percent to 38.4 percent.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)