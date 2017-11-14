Home Depot profit beats as hurricanes spur demand

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Home Depot Inc , the largest U.S. home improvement chain, reported a 10 percent jump in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, lifted by demand from customers looking to repair their homes damaged by hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The Dow component's shares, already up 23 percent this year, were 2.2 percent higher in premarket trading.

Sales at stores open for more than a year rose 7.9 percent, above the average analyst estimate of 5.9 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Comparable sales at U.S. stores increased 7.7 percent, above the average analyst estimate of 6 percent.

Home Depot said hurricane-related sales added about US$282 million to comparable sales.

Home improvement retailers benefit from the sale of emergency storm-related merchandise such as generators, batteries and flashlights during hurricanes as well as from demand for rebuilding materials in the aftermath.

Home Depot's net income rose to US$2.17 billion, or US$1.84 per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 29, from US$1.97 billion, or US$1.60 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 8 percent to US$25.03 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of US$1.82 per share and revenue of US$24.55 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)