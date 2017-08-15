Home Depot's quarterly profit jumps 9.5 percent

Home Depot Inc , the No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain, reported a 9.5 percent rise in quarterly profit amid an increase in remodeling activity and as an extended spring season boosted demand for outdoor products.

REUTERS: Home Depot Inc , the No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain, reported a 9.5 percent rise in quarterly profit amid an increase in remodeling activity and as an extended spring season boosted demand for outdoor products.

Sales at stores open for more than a year rose 6.3 percent, above the 4.9 percent growth expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Comparable sales at U.S. stores increased 6.6 percent, the company said on Tuesday.

Net income rose to US$2.67 billion, or US$2.25 per share, in the second quarter ended July 30, from US$2.44 billion, or US$1.97 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)