Homebuilder D.R. Horton offers to buy 75 percent of Forestar for US$520 million

U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc said on Monday it offered to buy 75 percent of real estate development company Forestar Group Inc , which in April agreed to be bought by Starwood Capital Group.

REUTERS: U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc said on Monday it had offered to buy 75 percent of real estate development company Forestar Group Inc for about US$520 million.

The cash offer of US$16.25 per Forestar share represents a 14 percent premium to the price offered by U.S. investment firm Starwood Capital Group to buy all of Forestar, D.R. Horton said.

Austin, Texas-based Forestar in April agreed to be bought by Starwood for US$14.25 per share.

Forestar's shares were up 12 percent at US$15.95 in premarket trading.

The deal would help D.R. Horton, the No. 1 U.S. homebuilder, expand its land and lot portfolio at a time when homebuilders' margins are being hurt by higher land acquisition costs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under the proposed deal, Forestar will remain public to ensure continued access to capital to help fund its increasing scale, D.R. Horton said.

D.R. Horton has the cash and other immediately available capital to fund the deal, the company said.

Moelis & Co was D.R. Horton's financial adviser.

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)