Homebuilder Toll Brothers' profit rises 40.8 percent

REUTERS: U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40.8 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its homes in an improving job market.

The company said its net income rose to US$148.6 million, or 87 cents per share, in the third quarter ended July 31 from US$105.5 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 18.3 percent to US$1.50 billion.

(Reporting by Pranav Kiran and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)