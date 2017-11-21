Honda China JVs to recall 254,650 vehicles starting in January

Honda Motor Co's joint-venture companies in China will recall a total of 254,650 Honda-brand vehicles starting on Jan. 8, 2018, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

BEIJING: Honda Motor Co's joint-venture companies in China will recall a total of 254,650 Honda-brand vehicles starting on Jan. 8, 2018, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

The recall is to repair faulty rear-view mirrors on the doors of Honda car models sold in China, including the Elysion and the Spirior, produced between 2013 and earlier this year, the company said. No accidents have been reported, Honda said.

