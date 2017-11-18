Honda recalling 900,000 Odyssey vehicles because seats may tip forward

WASHINGTON: Honda Motor said on Saturday (Nov 18) that it is recalling about 900,000 of its Odyssey vehicles because the second-row seats may tip forward if they are not properly latched after being adjusted.

"If a second row seat is not properly latched after adjusting it side-to-side or reinstalling a removed seat, the seat may tip forward during moderate to heavy braking, increasing the risk of injury to an occupant," Honda said in a statement.

The Japanese automaker said the recall covered 2011-2017 Honda Odyssey minivans - all but 2,000 of which are in North America.



Honda added that it has received 46 reports of minor injuries related to the issue and that it is working on a fix to ensure proper latching.



In the interim, Honda posted a detailed instruction sheet online on how to ensure seats are properly latched.

Owners of this model can find out if their vehicles are affected by the recall by going to www.recalls.honda.com.



Honda added that it will notify owners again when a permanent approved repair is available.