Honeywell spins off units worth US$7.5 billion, keeps aerospace

U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc will spin off its home and ADI global distribution business and transportation systems into two independent, publicly-traded companies by end of 2018, the company said on Tuesday.

Honeywell said the two businesses were together worth US$7.5 billion. The changes defy calls by one of its shareholders, activist hedge fund Third Point LLC, to spin off its aerospace division.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)