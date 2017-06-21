Hong Kong's Li Ka-shing says retirement won't stop him working

Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka-shing said on Wednesday he has not decided when to retire and will stay as group senior advisor after he steps down as the chairman of CK Hutchison Holdings .

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka-shing said on Wednesday he has not decided when to retire and will stay as group senior advisor after he steps down as the chairman of CK Hutchison Holdings .

Li's comments came a day after the Wall Street Journal reported the tycoon had told associates he planned to retire by his 90th birthday in July next year.

"When I decide to retire, I will make an announcement for sure," Li told reporters in comments carried by TVB News.

"But not much will change. I will still come to the building, I will still come to the office, I will still work. I will be a senior advisor then."

Li said he was in "very good health" and he was not worried his retirement would affect his companies' stock performances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The self-made billionaire had named his eldest son, Victor, 52, as his successor five years ago. Victor, already on the board, is seen as a steady hand unlikely to change course.

"Everything has been arranged many years ago," Li said.

(Reporting by Venus Wu; Editing by Stephen Coates)