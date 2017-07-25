Honolulu, Harbin among 5 new destinations for Scoot

SINGAPORE: Low-cost carrier Scoot is stretching its wings with the addition of five new destinations, which includes four new short- to mid-haul routes and a long-haul route.

The destinations are Harbin, Kuantan, Kuching, Palembang and Honolulu, it announced at an event on Tuesday (Jul 25) to mark the completion of its merger with sister airline Tigerair under a single operating license and the Scoot brand.

The long-haul flight to Honolulu will be Scoot's second long-haul destination after Athens.

CEO Lee Lik Hsin said the airline is hoping for its first flight to Hawaii to take place before the end of the year, and discussions with regulators are still ongoing.

In an interview with Channel NewsAsia in May, Mr Lee revealed that the subsidiary of Singapore Airline is setting its sights on operating at least three to four long-haul routes within the next two to three years.

Scoot also unveiled a new look for its cabin crews, alongside the first A320 aircraft featuring its new livery.

Advertisement Advertisement

The airline will also have a new tagline "Escape the ordinary" to reflect an "evolving Scoot" with a bigger consumer base and more destinations following an expanded network, said Mr Lee.