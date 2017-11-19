How McDonald's flipped its fortunes and delivered a comeback

Despite the rise of fast casual restaurants, McDonald's has turned its business around by going back to basics and focusing on price, says the Financial Times' Anna Nicolaou.

CHICAGO: It is the “dead zone” lull between lunch and dinner, yet McDonald’s is bustling with customers tapping their orders on huge screens.



The Chicago store is acting as a blueprint for an overhaul of the world’s biggest fast-food chain in its biggest market. A glass case displays freshly baked apple pies and croissants. Smiling employees, dressed all in black, carry trays of burgers and fries to minimalist tables. “It doesn’t even smell like a McDonald’s,” says a colleague.

When asked why he is spending US$1.1 billion to remodel thousands of US restaurants to mimic this one, Steve Easterbrook, McDonald’s chief executive, is interrupted by a customer who asks for his Instagram handle. He shouts, waving his iPhone: "You have IG, right?"

He is an aspiring photographer looking for social media followers, and his question answers mine — this is the consumer the 62-year-old burger chain is chasing.

Mr Easterbrook, a soft-spoken British accountant, has worked at the fast-food chain for more than two decades. He took over in 2015, charged with reviving its reputation and regaining some of the half a billion customer orders it had lost in the US since 2012 and made it his mission to reinvent McDonald’s as a “modern, progressive burger company”.

It is a phrase he used with investors when he first took the top job a month after the company reported its first annual drop in same-store sales in the US in 12 years. At the time observers declared the company, which helped define American diets, had lost its identity. Mr Easterbrook repeated the words throughout subsequent earnings calls.

“That was sort of their North Star,” says Sara Senatore, an analyst at Bernstein. A former employee is more blunt, describing it as a “cliche phrase” that could mean “anything and everything”.

However vague the plan remains, it does appear to be working.



LURING CONSUMERS BACK

It is a challenging time for the US restaurant business. The industry has seen little to no growth in visits to restaurants in the past two years, according to market researchers NPD Group, while trade publication QSR declared last year the worst for restaurants since the financial crisis, after sales dropped sharply in the second half of the year.



Grocery price deflation has made a stronger case for cooking at home, and a glut of restaurants has given people more choice if they do decide to go out.

But after four years of shrinking traffic, McDonald’s this summer lured people back through its doors, posting a rise in customer visits in the second and third quarters.



Traffic has picked up at McDonald's outlets in the US. (File Photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

Comparable sales rose between 4 and 7 per cent each quarter this year. Investors have lauded Mr Easterbrook’s progress: The company’s share price has soared 70 per cent to US$168 since he took over. The makeover has already been rolled out in much of Europe, with about one-third of French and German restaurants having been remodelled.

McDonald’s feeds nearly 70 million people every day, making the tale of how it dug itself out of staggering customer losses a case study for the business of eating.



McDonald’s executives insist the success is built on a return to low prices and convenience, rather than chasing the whims of diners. With US$25 billion in annual sales and one of the most recognisable brands, the odds were in its favour to stage a comeback. But the way in which McDonald’s achieved it came as a surprise even to its own bosses.

BACK TO BASICS

Back in 2014 the prevailing wisdom was that McDonald’s was being dethroned by new rivals such as Chipotle Mexican Grill, in a sector dubbed “fast casual”.



These outlets emerged after the financial crisis with price points a few dollars higher than traditional fast food, but with a perception that the food might be healthier.

Growth in global same-store sales for McDonald’s had been hovering around zero for the past few years, with demand sagging across the US, Asia and Europe, before plunging more than 3 per cent towards the end of 2014. This compelled Don Thompson, then chief executive, to promise “decisive action to fundamentally change” its business.

He pledged to slash costs by US$300 million and open fewer stores, before being replaced by Mr Easterbrook four months later. Its market share of US fast food slipped from 17.4 per cent in 2012 to 15.4 per cent in 2016, according to Euromonitor.

The entry of fast casual chains such as Chipotle Mexican Grill has shaken up the restaurant industry. (File Photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

Last year Mr Easterbrook hired Lucy Brady, a longtime Boston Consulting Group executive, to investigate what was going wrong. She led a wide-ranging study to dissect where people were eating.



Her results, which Mr Easterbrook describes as “frustrating, but actually reassuring”, showed that the majority of the missing McDonald’s customers were going to other burger chains, such as Wendy’s and Burger King rather than rival fast casual outlets.

Customers didn’t stop wanting fast food, they just didn’t want McDonald’s fast food.

Mr Easterbrook’s response was to adapt the “modern progressive” doctrine and adopt a less aspirational focus: The day-to-day basics. This has materialised in cutting prices for coffee and soda, serving breakfast all day, offering mobile ordering and delivery, and improving the quality, if not the nutritional value, of its food.

“To Steve’s credit, he is not stubborn,” says Larry Light, McDonald’s former chief marketing officer. He adds: "Instead of trying to come up with new kale and bean salads, fix the familiar. Fast food is not in decline, and I think it will always be the number one way the world eats."

THE VALUE PROPOSITION



Since first opening in 1955, McDonald’s has billed itself as a place to eat cheaply. It embedded fast food into American diets as the US industrial farm system developed to make US$1 cheeseburgers feasible.



McDonald's original marketing proposition was food at a low price. (Photo: McDonald's website)

McDonald’s executives, former employees and analysts all agree that pricing is one reason the company has bled customers. Says Ms Senatore:

McDonald’s lost the plot on value.

“After the company stopped marketing its dollar value menu in 2013, they never came up with anything that was equally compelling.” The dollar menu accounted for about 14 per cent of total US sales at the time.

After keeping a lid on prices for years, rising commodity costs and wages put pressure on the independent franchisees who operate most of its 37,000 worldwide restaurants.



They began increasing prices, which “destroyed the overall value message”, says Richard Adams, former director of franchising for the western US, who has since sold his restaurants and now consults for other franchisees. “They couldn’t advertise the dollar menu (nationally) because franchisees had raised prices way above that.”

Wendy’s and Burger King churned out deals such as four items for US$4, helping each preserve a market share of about 11 per cent of the US fast food market, while growth in smaller chains such as Sonic Burger and Jack in the Box loosened McDonald’s grip on the market.

ALL ABOUT BALANCE

Some question the wisdom of the company’s decision to begin customising its menu by region in 2004. Mr Light, who led the effort, says it was internally “controversial” for a company who had codified its menu down to how many pickles are placed on different burgers.

McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook speaks with an employee by a self-service ordering kiosk before a press conference in New York, Nov 17, 2016. (Photo: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

By 2014, facing fast casual insurgents, McDonald’s took it one stage further, offering mixed and sometimes awkward messages about its menu.



The company put clementines into Happy Meals and avocado on chicken sandwiches, while still trying to tap into burger nostalgia with adverts mocking the new lifestyle trends. “There will never be kale here,” declared a 2015 advert for the Big Mac.

Under Mr Easterbrook’s watch, the company has taken a “barbell approach” to its menu, beefing up its offers on both the low and high end of prices. Discounts are a core part of the Easterbrook ethos, with McDonald’s churning out US$1 and US$2 offers for coffee and soda.

In a nod to more health conscious consumers the chain has also promised to strip antibiotics from its chicken meat and corn syrup from bread buns, replaced butter with margarine and is working towards using fresh beef in its Quarter Pounders.

But can the food be cheap and higher quality? “It’s about balance,” says Mr Easterbrook. “You can’t just go all in on the premium end, because then you disenfranchise more price-driven customers.” A new value menu will be unveiled next year, with price points of US$1, US$2 and US$3.

A sign advertising hamburgers made with fresh beef is seen at a McDonald's restaurant in Dallas, Texas, US, Apr 18, 2017. (Photo: REUTERS/Liz Hampton)

The premium offerings are not necessarily healthy. Its maple-bacon dijon sandwich with buttermilk crispy chicken contains 740 calories and 1,780mg of sodium, nearly 80 per cent of the recommended daily intakes.



“American palates have become more sophisticated,” says Ms Senatore. “It’s not necessarily about lower calories, it’s about using whole foods, and McDonald’s is playing to that. But fundamentally the food is still pretty indulgent.”

THE GOLDEN ARCHES' IMAGE



Mr Easterbrook spent much of his tenure in the UK defending the golden arches’ image, going so far as to request the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) change its definition of the phrase McJob from “an unstimulating, low-paid job”. The OED refused. But his tactics paid off, and he was credited with reviving British sales in 2006.

For decades the company has taken flak for its implied role in the global obesity crisis. Governments are stepping up their healthy eating campaigns, which analysts warn could threaten McDonald’s recovery. They caution that the company is not out of the woods.



“We may have seen the end of market share losses,” say analysts at RBC. “(But) in the past, headlines related to the obesity epidemic have resulted in negative publicity for McDonald’s.”

How has McDonald's changed to keep up with the times and competition? (Photo: AFP/Paul J Richards)

Any new regulations, such as mandated calorie counts, could “negatively impact margins”, they added. Still, analysts who cover McDonald’s remain bullish: More than two-thirds rate it as a “strong buy” even after its stock has already soared by more than 40 per cent in the past year.

The trend towards organic, customised products has jolted large consumer groups from PepsiCo to Procter & Gamble.



While fielding online questions ranging from “do you even sell real food?” to “do you use pink slime in your burgers?”, McDonald’s now assures customers that it uses freshly cracked eggs in its Egg McMuffins and ground pork shoulder in its McRib sandwiches.

“One of the most significant changes for all businesses since the financial crisis is consumers are more demanding and expect to know more about you,” Mr Easterbrook says. “They are more questioning of all authority . . . you are no longer in control of your message.”

Bernstein’s Ms Senatore says it is “hard to argue that they haven’t improved the perception among at least some customers”.

“Two years ago the question was whether (Mr Easterbrook) could bring what he did in the UK to the US, because it was such a bigger market,” she says. “It turned out that he could.”

