How Sun Park sold for S$81.1m in en bloc sale

SINGAPORE: Adding to the en bloc fever in Singapore, How Sun Park - a 20-unit development in the Bartley area - was sold on Tuesday (Nov 28) to SingHaiyi Group for S$81.1 million.

In a statement to the Singapore Exchange late on Tuesday, SingHaiyi said that the tender submitted by its subsidiary SingHaiyi Huajiang Amber for the collective purchase of How Sun Park was “duly accepted by the owners of the property”.

How Sun Park is a freehold residential site comprising 20 townhouses, with a site area of 5,100 sqm.

The selling price works out to S$4.05 million per owner.

According to the marketing agent Mr Sieow Teak Hwa of Teakhwa Real Estate, one owner did not agree to the sale.

He declined to reveal the total number of bids, saying only that there were fewer than five offers for the site.

The sale of the site will be completed three months after all owners agree to the deal. Otherwise, the developer will apply for a Sales Order from the Strata Titles Board.

An estimated development charge of S$3 million is payable for the redevelopment of the site to a gross plot ratio of 1.4, SingHaiyi said.

Singapore has seen a surge in collective sales this year. More than 2,500 existing private residential units have been sold en bloc this year, compared with 600 units last year.

The surge can be attributed to two factors, said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong in Parliament earlier this month. The first being that more developers are keen to replenish their land banks, and the effect of successful sales the year before, said Mr Wong.

Mr Wong added that he does not expect the increase in en bloc sales to lead to higher sale prices down the road, as the selling price of the redeveloped units will depend on demand and supply in the property market at that point in time.