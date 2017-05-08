HPE increases investment in Singapore, unveils incubation initiative

SINGAPORE: Hewlett Packard Enterprise on Monday (May 8) announced it will up its investments in Singapore over the next five years, as CEO Meg Whitman presides over the opening of the company's new Asia Pacific and Japan headquarter building here.

The tech stalwart unveiled its InnovateNext programme on Monday, which is a three-year initiative in collaboration with the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) to partner local start-ups and help enterprise customers develop and commercialise solutions across a variety of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, financial services, communications, media and entertainment and the public sector.



The programme, as well as its investment in the new building, increases HPE's investment in Singapore to US$140 million (S$196.5 million) over the next five years, according to its press release.

GROWING LOCAL INNOVATION

For start-ups, HPE intends to support 12 of such companies - identified through local university partnerships - with the goal of developing solutions that can be marketed globally. Its "Accelerate Next" Incubator, for one, will support them by providing access to the company's technologies, as well as engineering and consultative expertise.

It also intends to co-innovate and develop 10 solutions for various verticals with its enterprise customers over the next three years. This will be done through HPE's Innovation Centre, which is hosted in the cloud, so participating customers can develop proofs-of-concepts and prototypes of new technologies.

To help increase awareness of the products created, HPE will feature them via its Customer Engagement Centre at the HQ building in Singapore, and other such centres globally.

An example is Singapore-based start-up gridComm, the first InnovateNext participant, which is working with HPE to create smart lighting offerings using real-time data collected through sensor networks. Its offering provides responsive lighting controls, such as brightening of lighting when sensors detect foot traffic, the press release said.

Additional reporting from Calvin Hui.