HPE posts steep revenue decline in key servers business

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co on Wednesday reported a quarterly loss, compared to a profit a year earlier, hurt by tax valuation allowances related to the recent sale of a business unit, as well as intense competition and a strong dollar.

A trader passes by the post where Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
REUTERS: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co on Wednesday reported a steep fall in revenue in its biggest business that sells servers, networking and data storage equipment, hurt by tepid demand, intense competition and a strong dollar.

Shares of Palo Alto, California-based HPE fell 2.4 percent to US$18.39 in trading after the bell.

Revenue in HPE's enterprise group division, largely made up of its server and storage products, fell nearly 13 percent to US$6.24 billion in the quarter ended April 30 — the steepest decline in several quarters.

Servers revenue dipped 14 percent to US$2.99 billion, while networking revenue plunged 30 percent.

Under Chief Executive Meg Whitman, HPE has inked a string of deals to sharpen its focus on its hardware business that sells servers, networking and data storage equipment to companies.

HPE — created from the breakup of Hewlett-Packard Co in 2015 — has shrunk by divesting its technology services unit and signing a deal to sell its software division.

Last month, HPE bought data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for US$1.09 billion.

HPE's results come following weak earnings reports from other big technology vendors including Cisco and IBM , which have faced slowing demand.

A strong dollar has eroded the value of HPE's overseas revenue. HPE gets over 60 percent of its revenue from outside the United States.

The company reported a net loss of US$612 million, or 37 cents per share in the second quarter ended April 30, compared to a profit of US$320 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue from continuing operations fell nearly 13 percent to US$7.45 billion, largely reflecting the sale of its consulting and outsourcing services business.

Excluding items, the company earned 35 cents per share, in line with analysts' average expectation, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

HPE's shares had climbed 8.5 percent this year, slightly outperforming the S&P 500 index's 7.7 percent gain.

(Reporting by Pushkala A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Source: Reuters