Hyundai Motor second quarter profit down 51 percent year on year, China, US sales sag

SEOUL: Hyundai Motor posted a 51 percent drop in net profit for the April-to-June period, missing analysts' estimates, as political headwinds hit sales in China and U.S. sales decelerated.

Hyundai Motor, which together with affiliate Kia Motors is the world's fifth-biggest automaker, on Wednesday reported a second-quarter net profit of 817 billion won (US$729.14 million), versus 1.66 trillion won a year ago and analysts' consensus forecast of 1.35 trillion won.

Hyundai posted an operating profit of 1.34 trillion won and sales of 24.3 trillion won for the quarter.

