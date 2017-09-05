Hyundai Motor suspends output at a China factory due to supply disruption
SEOUL: Hyundai Motor said on Tuesday it had suspended production at one of its China factories due to a supply disruption.
The South Korean automaker had only just resumed production at four China plants less than a week ago after supply problems. Then, one supplier refused to provide parts due to non-payment.
