Hyundai Motor suspends output at a China factory due to supply disruption

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a gate of the Hyundai Motor Co plant in Beijing, China, August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

SEOUL: Hyundai Motor said on Tuesday it had suspended production at one of its China factories due to a supply disruption.

The South Korean automaker had only just resumed production at four China plants less than a week ago after supply problems. Then, one supplier refused to provide parts due to non-payment.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Source: Reuters