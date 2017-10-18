IBM reports marginal dip in quarterly revenue

International Business Machines Corp's quarterly revenue slipped again as weak demand in the company's technology services business outweighed growth in its strategic areas that include cloud and security services.

The company's net income fell to US$2.73 billion, or US$2.92 per share, in the third-quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$2.85 billion, or US$2.98 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 0.4 percent to US$19.15 billion.

IBM's revenue has declined for nearly six years as the company continues to exit some legacy businesses, while bolstering its cloud services.

