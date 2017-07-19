IBM's second-quarter revenue dips 4.7 percent

REUTERS: International Business Machines Corp reported a 4.7 percent decline in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, hurt largely by weak demand in its technology services business.

The company's net income fell to US$2.33 billion, or US$2.48 per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$2.50 billion, or US$2.61 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to US$19.29 billion from US$20.24 billion.

(Reporting by Pushkala A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)