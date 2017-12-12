Icahn calls for new leadership at Xerox

Activist investor Carl Icahn on Tuesday called for new leadership at Xerox Corp , the maker of printers and copiers, a day after he named four nominees to the company's board of directors.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Xerox company is seen on a building in Minsk, Belarus, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo
Icahn, in an open letter to Xerox shareholders, argued that the company had an "alarming" revenue trajectory and was slow to launch new products. (http://bit.ly/2APy8a5)

