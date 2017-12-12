Icahn calls for new leadership at Xerox

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Activist investor Carl Icahn on Tuesday called for new leadership at Xerox Corp , the maker of printers and copiers, a day after he named four nominees to the company's board of directors.

REUTERS: Activist investor Carl Icahn on Tuesday called for new leadership at Xerox Corp , the maker of printers and copiers, a day after he named four nominees to the company's board of directors.

Icahn, in an open letter to Xerox shareholders, argued that the company had an "alarming" revenue trajectory and was slow to launch new products. (http://bit.ly/2APy8a5)

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)