Ichiban Sushi’s owner seeks Singapore IPO

SINGAPORE: Japanese restaurant group RE&S Holdings, which runs Ichiban Sushi, has lodged a preliminary prospectus for an initial public offering on the Catalist board.

The company did not provide details on the time nor size of the listing.

The listing proceeds will be used to expand the business either by establishing new outlets or through acquisitions or joint ventures, as well as refurbishment works and for general working capital requirements, RE&S said in the preliminary offer document it lodged on Tuesday (Oct 31).

Orchid 2 Investments - which is managed and controlled by Heliconia Capital Management, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings – will be a cornerstone investor.

RE&S currently owns and operate multiple Japanese food and beverage outlets under 20 brands in both Singapore and Malaysia, including Kuriya Dining, Shimbashi Soba, Ton Tei Japanese Restaurant, and Gokoku Japanese Bakery.

It also has a 41,570 sq ft central kitchen in Tai Seng, which supports the operations of its outlets across Singapore and third-party businesses.

“We have been operating in the food and beverage industry in Singapore for over 25 years, during which we have successfully established ourselves as a leading F&B player with a chain of F&B outlets under multiple brands across Singapore," RE&S said in the preliminary offer document.

"We believe that our strong market presence and brand awareness allow us to maintain our competitive edge against other players in the F&B industry.”

The company said it believes that the outlook for the F&B industry is positive, considering growing domestic consumption in Singapore and the increasing popularity of convenience and food delivery services.

RE&S recorded a net profit of S$5.7 million in its financial year ended June, nearly double the S$2.9 million it logged the previous year.

The company intends to distribute dividends of at least 35 per cent of its net profit attributable in each of its financial year in 2018 and 2019, it said in the prospectus.