In Guam, taxi drivers aren't worried about ride-sharing apps

GUAM: Private-hire car services touting cheaper rides and convenience may have upended the traditional taxi industry worldwide, but its disruptive forces seem to have avoided the tropical island of Guam.

Ride-sharing giants, such as Uber and Lyft, do not have a presence in the US island territory for now. Taxi drivers that Channel NewsAsia spoke to believe that these technology-driven services will continue to shun the tiny Guam market and even if these ride-sharing apps do venture into Guam, they are unlikely to enjoy a smooth ride.

This sense of optimism marks a sharp contrast to other parts of the world where the taxi industry is undergoing major shake-ups, including Singapore where the country’s biggest taxi operator is contemplating a tie-up with San Francisco-based Uber amid falling revenue and a rising fleet idle rate.

“Apps like Uber are really popular in the Philippines but here in Guam, there’s no such thing,” said taxi driver Pablo Rodriguez, a Filipino who relocated to Guam nearly two decades ago. “Even if there is, I don’t think it’s going to affect my business.”

Another taxi driver, Mr Peter Kim, agreed, citing Guam’s land area of 544 sq km and small population size of 163,000 as unfavourable market factors.

“Something like Uber is not going to work here because Guam is so small. Who’s willing to drive short distances at such cheap rates? Besides, almost everyone here has a car of their own,” the 52-year-old added. “As for tourists, there’s already so many taxis around.”

According to Mr Kim, there are currently more than 10 taxi operators in Guam. Given that they own their cabs, taxi drivers get to decide their working hours. However, that also means that they have to pay out of their own pockets for expenses such as petrol, annual car insurance and a monthly fee of around US$400 (S$542) to be stationed at hotels.

As a result, while taxis are a convenient way of getting around Guam, they may not be the most budget-friendly.

As this reporter found out, a 15-minute trip from the airport to the tourist district of Tumon will set you back by about US$25 while round trips from Tumon to nearby sightseeing spots, such as Two Lovers’ Point, can cost US$40. A two-way trip to other parts of the island, such as southern Guam, can range from US$80 to US$100.



There are cheaper transport alternatives, such as shuttle buses that run between the hotels in Tumon and other key sightseeing spots, but for some tourists, the speed and convenience of taking a taxi validate the relatively costly fares.

Taxi drivers in Guam believe that ride-sharing services like Uber, will continue to shun the tiny Guam market. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

LOCAL START-UP AIMS TO DISRUPT



Still, a young Guamanian has taken on the challenge of disrupting the industry by coming up with a ride-sharing app.



Founded by Mr Amit Sachdev, Stroll Guam officially rolled out its services last July. The 27-year-old said he was "inspired" by his experience as a Uber driver in Los Angeles, and decided to return to his hometown in 2015 to "start something like Uber on Guam".

"Usually, the thinking here is to wait for one of the big companies to come and set up shop. But why not let's just start our own?"

However, the novelty of the ride-hailing concept made it difficult for the start-up to attract drivers initially, Mr Sachdev told Channel NewsAsia. "The concept was new and no one knew what to expect so at the beginning, things were a little slow for us as the supply of drivers weren't enough to meet demand."

A year on, things have improved and Stroll Guam has since completed 7,000 rides with a fleet of 50 drivers. It also has more than 2,000 active users, with more than half being US military personnel stationed on Guam.

Familiarity with the idea of using a phone to call for a ride and the pinch of having to pay expensive taxi fares are reasons why the start-up proved to be a hit among the military servicemen.



"Previously, they have to pay about US$80 for a one-way trip given that these military bases are located far away from the downtown area. That was breaking their pockets and when we can offer them fares that are half the price, they see us as a better alternative,” said Mr Sachdev.

Amit Sachdev, 27, founded ride-sharing service Stroll Guam in July 2016. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

Visitors make up the second biggest group of users, while the locals account for the smallest user base though there are positive signs of growth.



Referring to a poll done by a local media last February where Uber was voted as the online service that most people wanted to see in Guam, the entrepreneur said: "A lot of people in Guam know what Uber is but they just haven’t had the chance to experience it.

"There are times you want to leave your car at home when you go out for a party because you don't want to drink and drive. We've also had parents calling in to ask if there's a driver who can pick up their kids when they are stuck at work," the founder told Channel NewsAsia. "I think people are slowly recognising us as an alternative option.”



Moving forward, the start-up plans to offer logistics services, allowing its drivers to deliver food and other goods, said Mr Sachdev. “The sharing economy is happening around the world. It will be pretty naive for us to think that it will never come to Guam.”

Mr Vicente Natividad, who joined Stroll Guam as a part-time driver three months ago, believes that the ride-sharing app will eventually give taxi drivers a run for their money.

The 60-year-old is an aquatic life support officer at the local UnderWater World and turns on the app only on his days off. Still, Mr Natividad manages to pick up 15 riders by driving 12 hours a week, with tourists being the majority of his passengers.



"I think they should be worried," he said. "They should bring down their prices, otherwise why would there be tourists choosing to use our app?"

Uber-like start-up Stroll Guam wants to shake up the island's transport industry. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

The local tourism bureau is also lending the start-up a helping hand by actively promoting it as an “alternative mode of transport”, Guam Visitors Bureau’s president and CEO Nathan Denight told Channel NewsAsia.

“It hasn’t been a major adoption yet but given that we don’t have Uber or the other major ride-sharing players here, we’re happy to have an innovative version of our own."



While there are cheaper alternatives, such as shuttle buses that run between major hotels in Tumon and key sightseeing spots, the app may appeal to the younger travellers who are used to ride-sharing services back home.

"I think the millennial travellers are more comfortable with this compared to taking taxis so I think it’s good for us to have as many options as possible,” Mr Denight said.



COMPETITION FROM ELSEWHERE



But for now, taxi drivers in Guam have their attention focused on other issues, such as the threatened missile strike from North Korea and whether it would have a hit on the island's all-important tourism industry.



Taxi driver Alexander Dompor said he was worried initially after hearing about cancellations at the hotel where he is based. Thankfully, business has remained brisk through the first two weeks of August.



“I was worried because if tourists don’t come, I will not have business. My wife works at a hotel and her hours will get cut too if there are no tourists. During the 9/11 attack, we were affected and hotels only had 30 per cent occupancy. My wife only worked for two days a week then," the 57-year-old said.



Some drivers also noted competition from privately run shuttle buses that are priced between US$4 and US$10 per trip. Major duty-free shopping malls such as DFS Galleria also run their own free shuttle buses.



The red shuttle bus, which costs US$4 per trip, travels between shopping malls and hotels in tourist-favourite Tamuning and the capital Hagatna. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

Meanwhile, South Korean tourists, which form the fastest-growing tourist source market for Guam, tend to rent their own cars instead of taking taxis.



"Many of the South Korean visitors feel comfortable with renting a car because there's no issue of driving on the different side of the road," Guam Visitors Bureau's Mr Denight said.



"Guam is also relatively easy to drive around with everything being about 10 to 15 minutes' drive away. Parking is easy as well, unlike other places like Singapore where car rentals are expensive and parking may be difficult."

Taxi drivers like Mr Paul Park have noticed that trend. The 58-year-old, who has been on the roads for more than 20 years, said he has been clocking in longer hours to maintain his monthly income of around US$5,000.



“When we have a lot of Japanese, we have lots of business but now with South Koreans, not really because they prefer to rent a car. They think the taxis here are too expensive compared to what they have at home," he told Channel NewsAsia. "I just have to work harder.”