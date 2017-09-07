India's Eicher set to make US$1.8 billion-US$2 billion binding bid for Ducati: paper

India's Eicher Motors Ltd , maker of Royal Enfield classic motorbikes, is set to make a binding takeover bid for Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati for US$1.8 billion-US$2 billion, the Economic Times daily reported on Thursday.

REUTERS: India's Eicher Motors Ltd , maker of Royal Enfield classic motorbikes, is set to make a binding takeover bid for Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati for US$1.8 billion-US$2 billion, the Economic Times daily reported on Thursday.

Eicher is currently finalizing and structuring terms with global banks and consulting companies ahead of a bid deadline at the end of the month, the paper said, quoting unnamed sources. (http://bit.ly/2eHOiI5)

Sources told Reuters in June that U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson and India's Bajaj Auto Ltd were among companies preparing bids for Ducati, which is being put up for sale by German carmaker Volkswagen .

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)