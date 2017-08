MUMBAI: The board of India's second biggest IT firm, Infosys Ltd , on Saturday approved a share buyback program of up to 130 billion rupees (US$2.03 billion), a day after Vishal Sikka resigned as chief executive after a long-running feud with the company's founders.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company had said in April that it intended to return US$2 billion cash to its shareholders before March 2018.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal)