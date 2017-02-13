Abbott Laboratories may see boost from St. Jude's acquisition: Barron's

NEW YORK: Abbott Laboratories is likely to see its shares rise again after trading range-bound for nearly a year on the back of its US$25 billion acquisition of medical device-maker St. Jude Medical, Barron's said on Sunday.

The global healthcare company, based in Abbott Park, Illinois, has seen its stock trade between US$37 and US$45 for a year, as investors remain concerned over currency headwinds given the company's global business and its St. Jude acquisition.

However, the uncertainty has also created an opportunity to buy inexpensive shares of a company with a "proven track record and a good shot at continuing its double-digit earnings growth," the report said, adding that a 20 percent return is credible over a year.

The St. Jude deal, which closed last month, has weighed on the stock, with some investors questioning whether Abbott overpaid for a company that's seen a history of delayed product launches. However, the acquisition pushes Abott's profile more towards the U.S. market, which should ease concerns about the strength of the dollar.

Also, a number of St. Jude legacy products are expected to win federal approval later this year following the green light on its Assurity MRI pacemaker earlier this month.

