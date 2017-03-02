Abercrombie's Hollister posts first comp sales rise in a year

REUTERS: U.S. teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co said on Thursday quarterly comparable sales of Hollister, its largest brand, increased for the first time in a year.

The company's shares rose 3.2 percent to US$12.06 in premarket trading.

Abercrombie reported a surprise 1 percent rise in comparable sales at Hollister, compared with the 0.7 percent decline expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

The company said it closed 54 stores, mainly in the United States, in 2016 and that it would shutter 60 stores this year.

Net income attributable to the company fell to US$48.8 million, or 71 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28, from US$57.7 million, or 85 cents per share.

The retailer said net sales fell about 7 percent to US$1.04 billion.

Analysts on average had expected US$1.05 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also forecast comparable sales to improve in the year ending January 2018, with Hollister expected to maintain or improve sales and the Abercrombie brand expected to improve.

(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)