Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Ackman's fund made two new bets but doesn't identify them

Billionaire investor William Ackman's hedge fund made two new investments in the last months but has declined to identify them.

  • Posted 27 Jan 2017 06:45
William Ackman, founder and CEO of hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK: Billionaire investor William Ackman's hedge fund made two new investments in the last months but has declined to identify them.

Pershing Square Capital Management, which oversees US$10.9 billion in assets, committed 4 percent of its capital to "new undisclosed position #1" late last year and has already made money in it, the company told investors in an update on Thursday.

In early 2017, the hedge fund added another position, committing 9 percent of its capital to "new undisclosed position #2."

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

- Reuters