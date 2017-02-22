Aeromexico board says Delta offer for shares 'fair'
Grupo Aeromexico said on Tuesday that its board had determined that Delta Air Lines Inc's offer to buy an additional 32 percent of its shares was fair.
Aeromexico said in a statement that its board members, shareholders and chief executive would participate in Delta's offer, which was increased earlier this month, assuming that circumstances do not change.
(Reporting by Christine Murray)
- Reuters