AIG considering Brian Duperreault as new CEO: CNBC

American International Group Inc is considering former company veteran Brian Duperreault, who heads Hamilton Insurance Group, as its new chief executive, CNBC said, citing a media report.

  • Posted 21 Apr 2017 02:30
The AIG logo is seen at its building in New York's financial district March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

REUTERS: American International Group Inc is considering former company veteran Brian Duperreault, who heads Hamilton Insurance Group, as its new chief executive, CNBC said, citing a media report.

Former CEO Peter Hancock decided to step down after coming under pressure from shareholders and the insurer's board, following poor financial performance.

Duperreault oversaw the turnaround of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc after the 2008 financial crisis.

AIG said it does not comment on rumors, when contacted.

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

