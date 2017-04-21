AIG considering Brian Duperreault as new CEO: CNBC
American International Group Inc is considering former company veteran Brian Duperreault, who heads Hamilton Insurance Group, as its new chief executive, CNBC said, citing a media report.
Former CEO Peter Hancock decided to step down after coming under pressure from shareholders and the insurer's board, following poor financial performance.
Duperreault oversaw the turnaround of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc after the 2008 financial crisis.
AIG said it does not comment on rumors, when contacted.
