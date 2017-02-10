Air Asia launches flights to Honolulu

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian low-cost carrier Air Asia will be flying to Hawaii's capital city Honolulu from June this year.

The company announced on Friday (Feb 10) its long-haul unit, Air Asia X, will fly to Honolulu four times a week from Kuala Lumpur via Osaka, and tickets will go from RM499 all in each way.

The first flight will be on Jun 28, it added.