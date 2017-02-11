Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

AirAsia launches flights to Honolulu

The Malaysian low-cost carrier will fly to Honolulu, Hawaii, four times weekly from Kuala Lumpur. 

  • Posted 10 Feb 2017 12:19
  • Updated 11 Feb 2017 00:20
AirAsia launching its long-haul flight to Hawaii's capital city Honolulu on Friday (Feb 10). (Photo: AirAsia/Twitter)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian low-cost carrier AirAsia will be flying to Hawaii's capital city Honolulu from June this year. 

The company announced on Friday (Feb 10) that its long-haul unit, AirAsia X, will fly to Honolulu four times a week from Kuala Lumpur via Osaka, and tickets will start from RM499 all in each way.

The first flight will be on Jun 28, it added. 

- CNA/kk