AirAsia launches flights to Honolulu
The Malaysian low-cost carrier will fly to Honolulu, Hawaii, four times weekly from Kuala Lumpur.
- Posted 10 Feb 2017 12:19
- Updated 11 Feb 2017 00:20
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian low-cost carrier AirAsia will be flying to Hawaii's capital city Honolulu from June this year.
The company announced on Friday (Feb 10) that its long-haul unit, AirAsia X, will fly to Honolulu four times a week from Kuala Lumpur via Osaka, and tickets will start from RM499 all in each way.
The first flight will be on Jun 28, it added.
- CNA/kk