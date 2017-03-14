Airbnb has no plans for IPO yet: CEO Chesky

NEW YORK: Airbnb, the leading online marketplace for short-term lodging, has no specific plans yet to go public, its chief executive officer Brian Chesky said on Monday.

"We don’t have any announcement to make. We are working to make sure that the company is ready,” Chesky said at an event at the New York Exchange when asked about plans for an initial public offering.

“Our investors are very patient and none of them are anxious for us to go public,” he said, adding that the company doesn't need to raise more money.

Airbnb raised US$1 billion in its latest round of funding, valuing the company at US$31 billion. The company which operates in more than 65,000 cities worldwide turned profitable in the second quarter of 2016.

