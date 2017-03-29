Akzo shareholder Elliott says 25 percent of owners want PPG talks: FD newspaper

AMSTERDAM: Elliott Advisors, the hedge fund with a 3.25 percent stake in Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel , has identified shareholders representing 25 percent of the company's owners who want it to engage in takeover talks with PPG Industries , according to Dutch newspaper FD.

Akzo has rebuffed a 24.4 billion euro (US$26.4 billion)takeover proposal from PPG and declined "engaging" with the U.S. company, saying it will detail plans to spin off its chemicals division instead.

Elliott, which has been a vocal advocate of talks with PPG, commissioned Boudicca Proxy to poll 300 institutional investors representing approximately half of Akzo's total shareholder base, the FD report said.

Half of those investors responded, representing 24.6 percent of Akzo's outstanding share capital, and virtually all wanted Akzo to engage with PPG, the report said.

Elliott and Akzo could not immediately be reached for comment early Wednesday.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Stephen Coates)