AmEx profit falls 8.2 percent

REUTERS: American Express Co's quarterly profit fell 8.2 percent as the credit card issuer boosted spending on marketing and promotion to fend off rising competition.

Net income attributable to common shareholders fell to US$825 million, or 88 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$899 million, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, fell to US$8.02 billion from US$8.39 billion last year.

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)