Amgen fourth quarter profit tops Street view, but 2017 outlook light

REUTERS: Amgen Inc on Thursday posted a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, helped by a jump in sales of its Enbrel rheumatoid arthritis drug, but it issued a 2017 sales and earnings forecast range below current Wall Street estimates.

The company also announced that its Repatha cholesterol drug reduced the risk of heart attacks, strokes and cardiac death in a huge, long-awaited study of patients with heart disease, sending its shares up 4 percent to US$166.

The positive heart data is seen as necessary to unlocking the blockbuster sales potential of the expensive medicine, as health insurers and pharmacy benefit managers have been rejecting 75 percent of prescriptions written while awaiting concrete proof of the drug's health benefits.

Repatha, which dramatically lowers "bad" LDL cholesterol, had sales of just US$58 million in the fourth quarter.

For 2017, Amgen forecast adjusted earnings of US$11.80 to US$12.60 per share, with a midpoint below Wall Street estimates of US$12.46, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company sees full-year sales of US$22.3 billion to US$23.1 billion, while analysts on average are looking for US$23.3 billion.

The company expects unfavorable foreign exchange rates to lower full-year earnings by about 20 cents per share, and said it will not be able to fully benefit from Enbrel price increases due to discounts negotiated with insurers and PBMs.

However, Amgen has a track record of raising and exceeding its initial forecasts over the course of the year.

The world's largest biotechnology company said net profit in the latest quarter rose to US$1.94 billion, or US$2.59 per share, from US$1.8 billion, or US$2.37 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Excluding special items, Amgen said it earned US$2.89 per share, topping analysts' average expectations by 10 cents.

Revenue for the fourth quarter rose 8 percent to US$6 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of US$5.74 billion.

Enbrel sales jumped 14 percent to US$1.64 billion, helped by some inventory stocking in the quarter.

Sales of infection fighter Neulasta fell 3 percent to US$1.12 billion, about in line with analysts' expectations.

Osteoporosis drug Prolia saw sales jump 22 percent to US$463 million, exceeding estimates of about US$425 million.

