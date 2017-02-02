Apple lifts US stocks as Fed stays the course

NEW YORK: Apple shares surged on Wednesday (Feb 1) following a strong earnings report, lifting US stocks as the Federal Reserve signalled it still expects only gradual interest rate increases.

Apple, the biggest company by market capitalisation, powered up 6.7 per cent after reporting record revenues on Tuesday after the market close of US$78.4 billion in the first quarter due to its highest-ever volume of iPhone sales at 78.3 million.

The Apple rally shored up the Dow Jones Industrial Average which added 26.85 points (0.14 per cent) to 19,890.94

The broad-based S&P 500 ended up 0.68 points (0.03 per cent) at 2,279.55, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite gained 27,86 points (0.5 per cent) to 5,642.65.

The Fed offered a fairly optimistic outlook on the economy, but said it still expects US growth to "warrant only gradual increases in the federal funds rate."

Gregori Volokhine, president of Meeschaert Capital Markets described the statement as a stay-the-course stance. "They're remaining dovish," he said.

Earlier, US data showed strong increases in private sector hiring and manufacturing sector activity in January.

General Motors and Ford dropped 1.3 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively, after both reported lower US auto sales in January. GM's sales dropped 3.8 per cent compared to the same month of 2016, while Ford was down one per cent.

Advanced Micro Systems surged 16.3 per cent after fourth-quarter revenues jumped 15 per cent to US$1.1 billion.

Sports apparel and shoe company Under Armour fell 2.2 per cent after S&P lowered its ratings on worries about the weak retail environment in North America. The company released disappointing earnings that sent shares tumbling 23.4 per cent on Tuesday.