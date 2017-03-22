Asia markets sink with Wall St on fears for Trump agenda

HONG KONG: Asian markets tumbled on Wednesday (Mar 22), tracking a US and European sell-off as the Trump-fuelled surge in equities went into reverse on fears about the prospects for his plans to fire up the world's top economy.

The dollar also struggled to recover against its major rivals and suffered fresh losses against high-yielding units as the euphoria of the post-election period faded.

After hitting multiple records this month, Wall Street's main indexes suffered their worst losses since Donald Trump's win, dragging Europe down with them, as dealers fret about his agenda.

The key cause for concern is Thursday's vote in Congress on the replacement for Obamacare, with many Republicans opposed to it in its current form.

Analysts say the inexperienced Trump is spending too much political capital on the issue, and if he cannot push it through a Republican-controlled Capitol Hill, then his other plans - particularly infrastructure spending, tax cuts and deregulation - could be in trouble. Such promises were a key factor in the global markets rally.

The president travelled up Pennsylvania Avenue Tuesday to warn the party it could lose its majority if it fails to push through his bill.

'UGLY SEA OF RED'



"There is an ugly sea of red across global markets this morning as traders finally succumb to their fears that the positive benefits of Trumponomics are going to be delayed," Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader, said in a note.

"The impact of this is that the tax and infrastructure policy and implementation the market has been aching for looks set to be delayed. This is a sign that investors are losing faith in Trumponomics."

Tokyo ended more than two per cent lower as the dollar sank to its lowest level against the yen since November, while Hong Kong shed 1.4 per cent in the afternoon and Shanghai closed down 0.5 per cent.

Sydney was 1.6 per cent lower, Singapore shed 1.3 per cent and Seoul slipped 0.5 per cent. Wellington, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta also suffered hefty losses.

With expectations of economy-friendly measures petering out, the dollar has taken a severe hit. It extended Tuesday's losses against the yen but held its ground against the pound and euro.

However, the South Korean won jumped 0.3 per cent, Australia's dollar rallied 0.9 per cent and the Indonesian rupiah was 0.2 per cent higher. The Mexican peso, which after Trump's win hit regular record lows, was more than one per cent up.

"The dollar positions accumulated in the buildup and immediate aftermath of the US election look to have been fully unwound," Bank of America strategists led by Myria Kyriacou wrote in a research note, according to Bloomberg News.

- Key figures around 0700 GMT -



Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 2.1 per cent at 19,041.38 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 1.4 per cent at 24,252.31

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.5 per cent at 3,245.22 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.0802 from US$1.0815

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2487 from US$1.2488

Dollar/yen: DOWN at ¥111.54 from ¥111.67

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 39 cents at US$48.85 per barrel

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN 35 cents at US$50.61

New York - Dow: DOWN 1.1 per cent at 20,668.01 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.7 per cent at 7,378.34 (close)