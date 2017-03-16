Asian currencies take US rate hike in stride

SINGAPORE: Asian markets took the latest increase in US interest rates in stride on Thursday (Mar 16), with most currencies rising against the greenback.

Overnight, the US Federal Reserve rose its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, marking the second hike in three months amid steady economic growth, strong job gains and confidence that inflation is rising to the central bank's target.



The move was in line with expectations but the US dollar weakened after the central bank signalled no pick-up in the pace of tightening, sticking to its projection for two more increases this year.

“This mild Fed stance will likely dispel the fear that a stronger dollar or higher US rates pose a headwind to EMs (emerging markets),” Citi analysts wrote in a research note. “Instead, recent indications of a broadening and strengthening of the EM recovery, especially in Asia's more manufacturing-export economies, is likely to now become the principal driver of investment decisions.”

The Taiwan dollar and the South Korean won were among those that gained muscle against the US currency, with the former touching its highest since May 2015 while the won strengthened more than 1 per cent to around 1,132 from Wednesday's 1,145. The Singapore dollar gained slightly to around 1.40 from the previous day's 1.41.

But over the longer horizon, the US dollar is poised to regain strength, analysts said.



“The rate hike by the US Federal Reserve and the non-changing of the dot plots is broadly in line with what’s been expected and the initial reactionary dip in the US dollar will probably not be sustained,” said Mr Julian Wee, senior markets strategist for Asia at National Australia Bank.



“If there is further US dollar weakness, the likely initial beneficiaries will be the Singapore dollar, South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar.”



Mr Wee added: “Over the rest of 2017, we still expect the US dollar to strengthen gradually and peak against Asian (currencies) sometime in the third quarter."

WILL ASIAN CENTRAL BANKS FOLLOW SUIT?



Hours after the Fed's decision, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) raised short-term interest rates for the third time in months, a day after the end of the annual session of parliament where leaders warned that tackling debt risks would be a top policy priority this year.



The Hong Kong Monetary Authority also raised the base rate charged through its overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 1.25 per cent. Hong Kong tracks US rate moves as its currency is pegged to the US dollar.



On the other hand, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept its unprecedented monetary easing programme unchanged on Thursday, noting that it would keep two key rates at current levels and maintain the pace of its asset purchases.



Bank Indonesia (BI), which is due to announce its policy decision later in the day, is similarly expected to maintain status quo to support growth while it guards against rising inflation and capital outflow pressures.



Even with the Fed poised for further rate hikes, analysts said there is little reason to think that central banks in Asia will follow the Fed’s lead.



“Indeed, historically there has not been a particularly close relationship between interest rates in Asia and the Fed funds rate,” said Mr Gareth Leather, senior Asia economist at research firm Capital Economics. “It is notable that the only central bank in emerging Asia to have tightened policy since the Fed’s December 2015 rate hike is Sri Lanka, but that was more due to rising inflationary pressures than anything to do with the Fed.”



He added that Asian central banks are unlikely to panic even if their currencies do lose ground against the US dollar.



“US dollar-denominated debt is low across most of the region. Subdued inflationary pressures across the region means that central banks will not worry about currency depreciation pushing up import costs. Finally, some central banks (and their country’s exporters) may welcome some currency weakness and the boost it should provide to their competitiveness,” he wrote in a research note, adding that domestic factors will instead hold the key for monetary policies in most of Asia.



“We think rates will remain low throughout the region this year, with Taiwan and Korea likely to cut rates further in the coming months,” Mr Leather said.