Asian market rally fades, dealers nervous ahead of Trump speech

HONG KONG: Asian markets mostly gave up their early gains on Tuesday (Feb 28) and the dollar came under fresh selling pressure as trading floors grew cautious before Donald Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress.

The new US president hinted he would make a "big" announcement on infrastructure policy, raising hopes he will deliver on a key campaign promise.

Traders will also be looking for details of tax reform - another major pledge which this month he said would be "phenomenal".

Global markets and the dollar have surged since Trump's election win in November on expectations his planned measures will fire the US economy and fuel inflation, forcing the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.

But with the Dow on Monday hitting a record high for a 12th successive day, analysts say there is a fear the advance may have gone too far and investors are beginning to row back, with the dollar also feeling the pinch.

"President Trump's big address naturally has attracted a lot of anticipation in markets. There is a strong chance that it could be the catalyst for the next leg higher for the US dollar, bonds and stocks," Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at CFD and FX provider AxiTrader, said in a note.

"But there is also room for disappointment."

The dollar got a shot in the arm Monday when the head of the Dallas Fed, Robert Kaplan, said he thought borrowing costs should be raised "sooner rather than later".

SAMSUNG HEIR INDICTED



His comments fuelled speculation the Fed could hike as soon as next month. They come days before the central bank's head, Janet Yellen, and her deputy Stanley Fischer are due to talk.

The greenback's improvement from Monday's levels around ¥112 provided support to Japan's exporters in the morning. But the positive energy for the dollar seeped away through the day and the Nikkei ended only marginally higher, having been up almost one per cent at one point.

Adding to the sense of concern, Japan logged its first fall in factory output for six months, highlighting the struggle to turn around the world's number three economy.

Hong Kong fell 0.8 per cent, extending losses to a fourth day, while Sydney shed 0.2 per cent and Singapore was off 0.4 per cent. Manila and Kuala Lumpur also retreated. But Shanghai rose 0.4 per cent.

Seoul closed 0.3 per cent higher, with market heavyweight Samsung Electronics jumping more than one per cent despite news that the heir to the South Korean giant and four other top executives had been indicted on multiple charges including bribery and embezzlement.

In early European trade London and Frankfurt each rose 0.2 per cent while Paris added 0.4 per cent.

- Key figures around 0800 GMT -



Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.1 per cent at 19,118.99 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.8 per cent at 23,740.73 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.4 per cent at 3,241.73 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 per cent at 7,264.10

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.0590 from US$1.0587

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2420 from US$1.2440

Dollar/yen: DOWN at ¥112.40 from ¥112.70

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP one cent at US$54.06

Oil - Brent North Sea: UP seven cents at US$56.00 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.1 per cent at 20,843.19 (close)