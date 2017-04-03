Asian markets start week with gains

HONG KONG: Asian markets climbed on Monday (Apr 3) with Tokyo boosted by a jump in business confidence, but traders are cautiously awaiting a meeting later this week between the presidents of China and the United States.

Last month saw the Donald Trump-fuelled equities rally stutter as the tycoon failed to push through key health care legislation, casting doubt over the prospects of implementing his tax-cutting and spending pledges.

The meeting between Trump and China's Xi Jinping in Florida will be closely followed by traders concerned about the global outlook, with the former reality TV star threatening to tear up trade agreements he considers unfair to the US.

He has also hit out at China's trade policies in the past and even accused it of manipulating its currency to boost its exports.

At the weekend he warned that the upcoming summit "will be a very difficult one in that we can no longer have massive trade deficits". He also signed an executive order tasking staff to pinpoint countries and goods responsible for America's nearly US$50 billion a month trade deficit.

Analysts said the talks would be the key event for investors this week, which will also see the release of US jobs figures and minutes from the most recent policy decisions of the US and European central banks.

"The meeting between the two presidents has the potential to overshadow the data after President Trump's tweets Friday about deficits," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader.

Tokyo ended 0.4 per cent higher, helped by news that the central bank's Tankan survey of business sentiment rose in January-March to its highest level since the end of 2015.

"The results simply confirm the economy is recovering," Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute, told Bloomberg News. "Exports are picking up and that's having a positive impact on production and capital investment. Corporate earnings are good."

Hong Kong rose 0.6 per cent, Seoul ended 0.3 per cent higher and Sydney closed up 0.1 per cent while Singapore put on 0.4 per cent. Manila and Jakarta enjoyed healthy advances.

Shanghai was closed for a public holiday. In early European trade London rose 0.4 per cent, Paris was flat and Frankfurt put on 0.3 per cent.

- Key figures at 0800 GMT -



Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.4 per cent at 18,983.23 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.6 per cent at 24,261.48 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 per cent at 7,348.64

Shanghai - Composite: Closed for public holiday

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.0666 from US$1.0658

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.2538 from US$1.2527

Dollar/yen: UP at ¥111.42 from ¥111.31

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP one cent at US$50.61 per barrel

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN five cents at US$53.48 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 20,663.22 (close)