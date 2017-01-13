Asset manager BlackRock's profit beats expectations

REUTERS: BlackRock Inc , the world's biggest asset manager, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday as it clamped down on expenses amid a rush into low-cost funds.

The New York-based company's net income fell to US$851 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from US$861 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share, however, rose to US$5.13 from US$5.11 a year earlier as the number of shares outstanding decreased.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were US$5.14 per share. Analysts on average had expected earnings of US$5.02 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total expenses in the quarter fell 3.5 percent to US$1.67 billion.

BlackRock's shares, which rose 11.8 percent in 2016, were little changed in premarket trading.

BlackRock's iShares exchange-traded funds business took in US$49.30 billion in new money in the period, down from US$60.22 billion a year earlier.

Across all of its products, BlackRock attracted a net US$87.76 billion in long-term equity investments. Net investment in fixed-income securities totaled US$25.31 billion.

BlackRock ended the quarter with US$5.15 trillion in assets under management, up from a year earlier when managed assets totaled US$4.65 trillion.

The final quarter of 2016 included the surprise November election of Donald Trump, whose campaign promises to cut taxes and regulations sparked a rally in U.S. stocks.

But U.S. fund managers who actively pick stocks still experienced record withdrawals as investors favored lower-cost passive funds and ETFs.

In the third quarter ended September, BlackRock more than doubled the cash it brought into iShares compared with the year-earlier quarter. But the company's better-than-expected profit owed much to a favorable tax rate and income from non-core investments.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru and Trevor Hunnicutt in New York; Editing by Ted Kerr and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)