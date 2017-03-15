Channel NewsAsia

AT&T's US$85.4 billion deal for Time Warner wins EU thumbs-up

AT&T Inc has won approval from the European Commission for its planned US$85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc , the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier said on Wednesday.

  • Posted 15 Mar 2017 20:30
An AT&T sign is seen outside a branch in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, U.S., October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
FILE PHOTO - A Time Warner logo is seen at a Time Warner store in New York City, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo
The merger, which still requires approval from the U.S. Department of Justice, is expected to close by the end of the year, AT&T said.

During his election campaign, U.S. President Donald Trump had said that he opposes the merger, and in January a transition official told Reuters that Trump was still against the deal.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission does not expect to review the deal, a spokesman for the agency said last month.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

- Reuters