Audi and FAW sign China electric car cooperation deal

Volkswagen's Audi AG said it will expand its model portfolio in China to include locally produced electric cars produced by FAW VW, handing a lifeline to China FAW Group Corp. whose brands have struggled.
On Tuesday, Audi outlined a 10-year plan with FAW Group with a new company for mobility and digital services and closer cooperation in the area of financial services. Audi and FAW also agreed to produce five additional e-tron models for China in the next five years, including purely battery-powered cars with ranges of more than 500 kilometers.
An early entrant to China, the world's largest car market, Audi remains the best-selling premium car brand although it is rapidly losing ground to newer car models from Daimler's Mercedes-Benz.
