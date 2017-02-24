Baidu Inc's quarterly revenue falls 2.6 percent
- Posted 24 Feb 2017 06:45
REUTERS: Baidu Inc reported a second straight drop in quarterly revenue as regulatory scrutiny into healthcare and related advertisements continued to take a toll on the Chinese internet search giant.
The company's revenue fell 2.6 percent to 18.21 billion yuan (US$2.65 billion) in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from 18.70 billion yuan a year earlier.
Net income fell 83.3 percent to 4.13 billion yuan.
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
- Reuters