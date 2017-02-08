Bank of America to open 50 to 60 branches over the next year

REUTERS: Bank of America Corp will open 50 to 60 new branches over the next year, Dean Athanasia, co-head of its consumer banking unit, said during a question and answer session on Tuesday at a conference hosted by Credit Suisse.

A bank spokeswoman told Reuters Bank of America will also be closing branches in certain markets, so the 50 to 60 branches do not represent a net increase.

Like many U.S. banks in recent years, Bank of America has been reducing its overall branch count to cut costs even as it opens new branches in select markets. New branches are typically smaller, and aimed at selling mortgages, credit cards and auto loans rather than simple transactions such as cashing checks.

Bank of America had 4,579 financial centers at the end of the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to 4,726 in the fourth quarter of 2015.

